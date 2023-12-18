Tailor absconds after beating wife to death, injuring daughter

Lucknow, Dec 18 A 45-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband who also injured their 15-year-old daughter by throwing her from the first floor of the house in Lucknow's Bastauli area, police said.

The accused Kamal Gautam, a tailor, is absconding after he incident.

The incident took place on December 15 but came to light on Sunday when the woman identified as Kusum, who worked as a domestic help, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the Lohia Hospital.

The couple had an altercation after which Kamal started beating Kusum with a heavy wooden log, said Rinku, the 27-year-old son of the victim.

“My father beat my mother so much that she became unconscious and began bleeding from her ears and nose. Meanwhile, my young sister who tried to intervene was thrown by him from the roof, causing serious injuries to her legs and hands,” Rinku said.

“Two police personnel from Bhootnath police outpost in Indira Nagar arrived at the spot on December 15. They neither filed any report nor took any cognizance of the incident at that time despite the fact that our workers shared the news of the horrifying incident with them,” said Madhu Garg of AIDWA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor