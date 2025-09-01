Tainted Bengal SSC candidates move Calcutta HC, seek permission to take part in fresh recruitment process

Kolkata, Sep 1 A section of tainted and ineligible West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) candidates, on Monday, approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking to participate in the new recruitment process.

The development comes days after WBSSC published the list of tainted and ineligible candidates as per Supreme Court's order, who were barred from taking part in the recruitment process, exams of which are scheduled on September 7 and 14.

Nearly 350 such 'ineligible' candidates filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Monday, wanting to appear in the said exams.

They said that the WBSSC did not follow rules in publishing the list and claimed that there were some discrepancies in it.

They alleged that they did not get the teaching jobs in state-run schools by unfair means.

They also claimed that they are eligible candidates and blamed the WBSSC of terming them as ineligible candidates and putting their names in the list.

The High Court has accepted the case and a hearing is likely in the court of Justice Soumen Bhattacharya on Tuesday.

Following the Supreme Court's order, the WBSSC on Saturday evening published the list of 'tainted and ineligible' candidates.

There are 1,806 names in that list.

Among them are the names of several people close to or relatives of Trinamool Congress leaders.

Both Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party traded barbs against each other over the candidate list.

Amidst the controversy over this, the matter has again reached the court with a fresh appeal by a section of tainted candidates.

The Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had ordered that 'tainted and ineligible' candidates will not be able to appear for the exam.

As per the Supreme Court's order, WBSSC made the list of names of such 'tainted and ineligible' job seekers public.

