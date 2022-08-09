Taj Mahal will not be decorated with tricolor lights on Independence Day

The Government of India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav' on the Diamond Jubilee of Independence. The central government has decided to decorate the historic buildings of the country with tricolor lights on this special occasion. But that rule will not apply in case of Taj Mahal. Due to a special directive of the Supreme Court, no lighting can be done in the Taj Mahal at night. Incidentally, the Taj Mahal was the first monument in India to be illuminated at night for a celebration.

Vishal Sharma, editor of Agra's Tourist Welfare Chamber, said, "When the Allied forces won the Second World War about 77 years ago, the Taj Mahal was lit up in various lights." Not only that, special events were organized inside the monument.

According to social activist Vijay Upadhyay, the last time the Taj Mahal was illuminated at night was on 20 March 1997 during a concert by renowned pianist Yanni. The next morning, the Taj Mahal was found to be full of dead insects. After which the Chemical Wing of the Archaeological Survey of India recommended that the Taj Mahal should not be lit at night. Because insects damage the marble of the monument. The ban on lighting at Taj Mahal has not been lifted since then. Although there are many better lighting options available these days.

