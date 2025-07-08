Take immediate action on interstate child trafficking network: Ex-CM Bommai urges K'taka Home Minister

Haveri (Karnataka), July 8 Former Chief Minister and BJP MP, Basavaraj Bommai, urged Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara to initiate immediate action on an interstate girl child trafficking network allegedly operating in the state.

Bommai stated on Tuesday, "An interstate racket involving the trafficking of girl children has been unearthed in

Bommai said that the trafficking racket in Byagawadi has been operating for quite some time and minors are brought there from other districts, subjected to abuse, held captive, and sent to different states.

Shockingly, an Anganwadi centre functions right in front of the location where this illegal trafficking network operates.

Children and girl students frequent the centre, but no complaint has been made by those associated with the Women and Child Welfare Department, under which the Anganwadi functions, he stated.

"No action has been initiated by the department either. There is total negligence. The police have done nothing. The administration has completely collapsed," Bommai said.

Anti-social elements, including those involved in murder and robbery, are reportedly taking shelter here from other districts, he claimed.

"The police have failed to instill any fear among them. Officers who allegedly supported these illegal activities have been suspended. Given these developments, the police department has completely failed," Bommai charged.

Since local officials are involved, if the Home Minister does not initiate major reforms in the police system, it would amount to inflicting a severe punishment on the people of Haveri district and empowering criminal elements, Bommai stated.

"Ordinary citizens are struggling to live normal lives. Girls are living in fear. Ganja is being openly sold. Gambling activities are rampant. Despite all of this, the Home Minister remains a silent spectator. He must act immediately," Bommai asserted.

He said it was an unpardonable crime that the government owes around Rs 250 crore to truckers supplying ration food as the state government has completely failed in financial management.

Bommai wondered what the condition of the poor would be if they don’t receive food.

"Forget about giving 15 kilograms of rice, they aren’t even providing 10 kilograms. They promised to give rice instead of cash, but are not providing that either," he said.

