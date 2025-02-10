Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar dismissed by SGPC

Chandigarh, Feb 10 Acting on a complaint, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday held Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Giani Harpreet Singh was found guilty and terminated from the service with immediate effect.

A decision in this regard was made during SGPC’s executive body meeting held in Amritsar. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who chaired the meeting, refrained from talking to the media about the termination of Giani Harpreet Singh, who was replaced by the head granthi of Takht Damdama Sahib, Giani Jagtar Singh.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said Giani Harpreet Singh’s removal was based on a complaint filed against him.

“For the time being, the head granthi of Takht Damdama Sahib, Giani Jagtar Singh, would continue to hold the charge. The report submitted by the SGPC panel held Giani Harpreet Singh guilty of the allegations levelled against him. It was accepted by the majority of the executive members and the decision was taken to terminate his services in the light of keeping the sanctity of the Takht,” he said.

The complaint of Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Muktsar Sahib, on December 16 last year alleged misconduct by Giani Harpreet Singh.

An SGPC panel, comprising senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala, and executive member Daljit Singh Bhinder, investigated the allegations.

“Only three members registered their dissenting note in this regard, while the remaining members of the SGPC executive committee who attended the meeting agreed to the dismissal of Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh,” SGPC secretary Partap Singh said.

He said the investigation has proven the allegations against the Jathedar and the action has been taken by the executive committee in regards to the honour and dignity of the Takht that has been hurt.

Three SGPC executive members -- Paramjit Singh Raipur, Jaswant Singh Purain, and Amrik Singh -- walked out of the meeting in protest, saying the decision was politically motivated.

