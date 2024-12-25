Taking law into your hands doesn't suit your dignity: Pralhad Joshi to K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Dec 25 Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, said on Wednesday that taking the law into one's own hands is unbecoming of someone like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"It doesn't suit your dignity," he added.

He made the statement speaking to the media on Thursday, referring to the egg attack on BJP MLA N. Munirathna Naidu in Bengaluru, allegedly by the Congress workers and police high-handedness on BJP MLC C.T. Ravi in the derogatory remark case.

Pralhad Joshi commented on allegations against MLA Munirathna, saying that the law is taking its course and the court has granted him bail.

He asked whether the court had prohibited MLA Munirathna from visiting his Assembly constituency.

Munirathna was organising an event in honour of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his constituency, and eggs were thrown at him during the event.

Referring to this condemnable incident and the ongoing alleged derogatory remark case involving BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, Union Minister Joshi emphasised that these decisions should be left to the courts.

"Such actions resemble the behaviour of figures like former PM Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi during the Emergency, and called it unacceptable."

"Taking the law into your own hands, engaging in attacks, or throwing eggs is condemnable," he said.

He also expressed concern over the delay in filing an FIR regarding BJP MLC Ravi's complaint.

"Even today, an FIR has not been filed based on C.T. Ravi's complaint; they claim it was initiated suo motu," he said.

"When lawyers asked why no complaint was registered, officials reportedly said that the case had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)," the Union Minister added.

Joshi said that an FIR should first be filed before transferring the case.

He questioned the suspension of Khanapur Circle Inspector Manjunath Nayak, asking why the Belagavi Police Commissioner or Police Superintendent present at the time had not acted.

Union Minister Joshi accused the Congress of creating an atmosphere of fear and questioned the lack of direct communication from the Police Commissioner in such situations.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable in a democracy. In a democratic system, actions must be following the law and the Constitution," he said.

Union Minister Joshi also criticised the Congress, claiming that they have consistently shown disregard for the Constitution and B.R. Ambedkar, from Nehru's time to the present.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra visited MLA Munirathna Naidu at K.C. General Hospital, where he is receiving treatment and inquired about his health.

After the visit, Vijayendra said, "This is not the first instance where party MLAs are being pressured through the misuse of the police department. Previously, BJP MLA Harish Poonja was booked in a false case, and an attempt was made to arrest him."

Referring to the case of BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, he said, that at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, the way BJP MLC Ravi was treated outside the Legislative Council is questionable.

"Such actions are possible only with the tacit approval of the government. Such incidents can't occur without ministerial interference."

Commenting on the egg attack on BJP MLA Munirathna, he said, "Today's attack is not a minor incident. While it is true that Munirathna is facing cases and the court is addressing them, he is being pressured to resign as an MLA. This is part of a larger conspiracy to force a re-election and have their candidate elected."

Vijayendra expressed concern over the safety of BJP workers and their families, stating, "Our party workers are deeply pained. BJP leaders and MLAs are being targeted. Criminals are threatening women and barging into the homes of our party workers in Munirathna's constituency. Such pressure tactics will not work. Let the investigation into MLA Munirathna proceed, but targeting him under this pretext is unacceptable."

He further alleged that the Congress government had withdrawn Munirathna's security detail, saying, "Is he not an MLA? The withdrawal of his gunmen is suspicious. It seems to be a calculated move so that if he is attacked in the future, there will be no evidence and protection."

Vijayendra demanded a fair investigation and condemned the action against Munirathna, calling them "politically motivated" and "unjust".

An egg was hurled at BJP MLA Munirathna in Bengaluru on Wednesday, after which he blamed Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar for the incident.

"This is an acid attack on me. The attackers filled acid inside the egg and attacked me," MLA Munirathna said.

