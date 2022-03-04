Talent hunt for budding singers, musicians organized at J-K's Anantnag

A singing and music talent hunt competition for budding Kashmiri artists was organised in Anantnag on Thursday.

The audition cum talent hunt was organized by the Indian Army 108 TA battalion in collaboration with Mumbai-based AD Ventures at Khandru camp at Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Renowned artist Ameya Dabli and his team held auditions of local singers and musicians of various districts of Kashmir valley.

According to the Indian Army, the prime objective of the event was to hone the skills of the selected artists and provide them with a platform to perform in concerts. Some of these concerts are planned for the later part of the year. This will help in increase the reach of our artists and their music.

Speaking to ANI, Singer Ameya Dabli said that he was overwhelmed to see the talent of Kashmiri budding singers and musicians and hope they will perform in Bollywood in the coming years.

"I am a student of music. Our aim is to promote the talents of our artists and facilitate them in getting platforms where they can showcase their talent. Our purpose is to collaborate with the local artists and promote their talent. I saw a great passion for music among the participants. They all aspire to achieve something," said Dabli.

The participants lauded the initiative by the Indian Army to promote the talents of Kashmiri artists.

"I am happy that this event was organised. I feel great performing in front of a big singer. These events help us to know our levels and areas where we need to improve," said Fazal Altaf, a budding singer.

Another participant Sheikh Sana said these kinds of events will enhance the skills of budding artists and they will get exposure.

Some of them said if this kind of event is held in other districts, then the hidden talents of Kashmiri youth will get exposure.

( With inputs from ANI )

