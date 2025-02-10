Talked family matters with Kharge, not politics: Parameshwara on K'taka Congress infighting

Bengaluru, Feb 10 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that no political discussions took place during his meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the two leaders discussed family matters only.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he stated, "Our family and Mallikarjun Kharge’s family are closely connected. Beyond politics, he is like an elder brother to me. I frequently meet him, and during these meetings, we mostly discuss family matters. Not every meeting needs to involve political discussions."

He further emphasised that even during Saturday’s meeting, there were no political discussions.

“We talked about various family matters, and there is no need for excessive speculation. Not a single word was spoken about politics,” said the state Home Minister.

Responding to media questions about his visit to New Delhi, Parameshwara remarked: "There is no need to read too much into it or make unnecessary assumptions as far as my Delhi trips are concerned."

Regarding his meeting with Kharge, he questioned, "What secrecy is there in meeting him? If we had discussed politics, I would have openly stated it. Why would I hide it? I did not discuss politics. If I had, I would have told you exactly what was discussed."

Criticising Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s remark that the Karnataka government asking for its rightful tax share is an act of "pettiness," Parameshwara said, "He should be ashamed of making such a statement. He should understand how governance works in this country before making such comments."

On the caste census report, he clarified, "No one is obstructing its implementation. There are still internal discussions to be had before it is made public."

Regarding the postponement of the cabinet meeting, he stated, "The Chief Minister has postponed the meeting due to health reasons. However, a cabinet meeting has now been scheduled for February 17 at the Male Mahadeshwara Hills to discuss regional issues."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor