Talks underway with PMK leader Ramadoss to join DMK alliance: TN Minister

Chennai, Jan 12 Senior Dravidian Movement leader Dr S. Ramadoss is holding discussions to join the DMK-led alliance, Tamil Nadu Minister Rajakannappan has said, amid growing signs of a split within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The developments come at a time when tensions between Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, continue to deepen, resulting in the party functioning in effect as two separate factions.

With Assembly elections drawing closer, Anbumani-led PMK has already aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), setting the stage for a possible realignment by the Ramadoss camp.

Speculation intensified a few days ago after Ramadoss met party cadres at his residence in Thailapuram and later spoke to the media. In a remark seen as politically significant, he described the four-year tenure of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as “good governance”.

When asked whether he could consider an alliance with VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Ramadoss responded cryptically, saying that in politics “anything is possible, anything can happen, even the unexpected; one can never say nothing will happen.”

Against this backdrop, a DMK consultative meeting held at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district added fuel to the political buzz.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Rajakannappan said discussions were indeed underway for Ramadoss to join the DMK alliance, lending official weight to the speculation.

Rajakannappan also pointed out that several alliance partners, including the MDMK, have largely been contesting elections under the DMK’s 'Rising Sun' symbol. He urged cadres and alliance partners to work collectively to ensure victories for coalition candidates, signalling confidence in a broad-based front ahead of the polls.

While no formal announcement has been made by Ramadoss himself, the minister’s remarks are being widely interpreted as confirmation that talks are progressing. If the move materialises, it could significantly reshape Tamil Nadu’s alliance arithmetic, especially in regions where PMK traditionally commands influence.

