Talks with Pakistan possible only when there are no sounds of guns, bullets: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], March 27 : Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday responded to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's call on BJP to hold talks with Pakistan, saying the dialogue between two nations is possible only when there are no sounds of guns and bullets.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor