Tamil actor Vijay's party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

Chennai, Sep 8 Tamil superstar Vijay said that his party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has received recognition from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The actor announced that his party was now battle-ready and would contest the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that Vijay had announced his party in February 2024 and then said that TVK would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and that the party‘s aim was to contest the 2026 Assembly elections from the state of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay had then said that his fan club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been working for the welfare of the people for many years but that it cannot bring full-fledged social, economic and political reforms on its own and for that political power was required.

He had extensively quoted from poet Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural and said, ‘Enni Thuniga Karmam’ (Acting after due consideration). The actor-turned-politician had then said that the process to formally register the party had been initiated. The popular actor noted that the party leader, functionaries, and the rules of the party were chosen and approved at a TVK meeting in Chennai in January.

In August, Vijay released his party flag which has red on top and bottom with yellow in the middle. A flower resembling Vaagai surrounded by 28 stars at the centre with two trumpeting tuskers facing each other on either side is depicted in the flag.

It may be noted that the ancient Tamil kings used to wear Vagai flower garlands to symbolise their victory.

According to TVK party functionaries, a group of senior leaders of the party led by its general secretary, N. Anand alias ‘Bussy’ Anand who is a former MLA in Puducherry had approached the Election Commission of India.

The party had in May published legal notices and had invited stakeholders to express objections if any to the party‘s registration. Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi of Velmurugan had raised objection to the abbreviation of the TVK but now Vijay has announced that all hurdles have been cleared and that the party has received formal ECI recognition.

In the last local body polls of 2021, members of the actor’s fan club All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI) won 115 seats of the 169 seats they contested. Interestingly Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan‘s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and actor-director Seeman’s, Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) drew a blank in the local body polls.

