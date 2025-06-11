Tamil Nadu: 107 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning at Temple Festival

Tamil Nadu (June 11, 2025): At least 107 people were hospitalised in Madurai after reportedly falling ill following a meal served during a temple festival at Kalvimadai village in Virudhunagar district. According to the media reports, the incident took place on Sunday during a mass meal organised at the Karuppannasamy temple as part of the Kumbabhishekam festival. Several devotees developed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea shortly after eating the food.

Dr. Saravanan says, “Around 107 cases of diarrhoea and vomiting have… pic.twitter.com/WAyljM1XTp — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

Many were initially taken to nearby primary health centres. However, as symptoms worsened, a large number were referred to the Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Dr Saravanan, who is leading the treatment team, said “Around 107 cases of diarrhoea and vomiting have been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital since Monday evening. Patients are being treated by general medicine physicians and specialists with available antibiotics and IV fluids. All are currently stable and are being cared for in the general ward," as quoted by IANS.

Health officials reportedly suspect that the food or drinking water served during the event was contaminated. According to the media reports, the Virudhunagar Health Department has collected samples and is awaiting lab test results to confirm the cause.