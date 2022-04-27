Tamil Nadu: 11 people electrocuted during temple procession in Thanjavur

Published: April 27, 2022 07:43 AM

At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames, police said today.

The incident occurred during the annual chariot festival.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

