Tamil Nadu: 11 people electrocuted during temple procession in Thanjavur

At least 11 persons have died due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames, police said today.

The incident occurred during the annual chariot festival.

More details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

