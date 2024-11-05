Tamil Nadu: 17-Year-Old Dalit Boy Hacked in Tirunelveli Over Reckless Driving Dispute

A 17-year-old Dalit was brutally beaten at Melapattam village in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu on Monday evening, November 4. The second-year polytechnic student's parents are daily wage workers, and his elder sibling is studying in college.

Speaking to reporters, the teen said that he was walking near his house on Monday afternoon when he encountered the gang in a car, driving recklessly and almost hitting him. When he asked them to drive slowly, they stopped the car and picked up a quarrel with him.

In a shocking incident, similar to #Nanguneri#CasteAtrocity, a 17-year-old Scheduled Caste boy was brutally attacked by a dominant-caste gang inside his house in Melapattam village near Tirunelveli. Assailants allegedly smashed beer bottle on his head and hacked him. They also… https://t.co/UUCPBjEfV4pic.twitter.com/NAQfNDBkHV — Thinakaran Rajamani (@thinak_) November 5, 2024

After a bystander pacified the situation, the gang left but returned in the evening with sickles. They allegedly went to the house of a teen and hacked him on both his legs and head. They also hit him with a beer bottle on his head. The teen tried to hide in his neighbour's house, after which they ransacked his house, breaking all household items.

Neighbours rushed him to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, where he was treated for his cut injuries. Tirunelveli superintendent of police, N Silambarasan, said that the police team is working on this case. Police said they are investigating the case and searching for the assailants.