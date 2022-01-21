Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur dies after consuming poison
By ANI | Published: January 21, 2022 02:27 PM2022-01-21T14:27:40+5:302022-01-21T14:35:02+5:30
A 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden, died after consuming poison.
Thanjavur Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya toldon Thursday, " A 17-year-old girl studying at a school in Thanjavur died on January 19, ten days after consuming poison after allegedly being forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden."
The police have registered a case.
Further probe in the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
