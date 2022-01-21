Tamil Nadu: 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur dies after consuming poison

A 17-year-old girl in Thanjavur, who was allegedly forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden, died after consuming poison.

Thanjavur Superintendent of Police Ravali Priya toldon Thursday, " A 17-year-old girl studying at a school in Thanjavur died on January 19, ten days after consuming poison after allegedly being forced to clean hostel rooms by the warden."

The police have registered a case.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

