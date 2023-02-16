Tamil Nadu: 23 people injured in Jallikattu held in Pugailaipatty

As many as 23 people were injured in a Jallikattu competition held in Pugailaipatty, in Dindigul District, informed officials.

Jallikattu and Manjuvirattu competitions are held in many places in south Tamil Nadu, including Madurai and Alankanallur. It is held every year on the occasion of the St. Santhyakapar and St. Sebastian temple festival in Pugailaipatty, in Dindigul District.

A large number of bull tamers enthusiastically participate in the Jallikattu competition held in various districts of Tamil Nadu.

Dindigul dist SP Bhaskaran said, "Jallikattu competition was held Pugailaipatty village. 23 people were injured in this match, out of which 17 people have been discharged and six people are undergoing treatment at Dindigul Government Hospital."

In Jallikattu, 490 bulls were registered online for the event while 483 participated.

The medical team led by Dr Ashokumar examined 214 bull tamers and allowed 25 bulls per round.

Also known as 'Eru Thazhuvuthal' and 'Mancuvirattu', Jallikattu started in full swing in three villages of Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The event is a local bull-taming sport where a participant is supposed to grab the bull by the horns and tame it as it tries to shrug him off.

( With inputs from ANI )

