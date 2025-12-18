Tamil Nadu: 27 Students Injured After Van Collides With School Bus in Mayiladuthurai

At least 27 students were injured after their school bus carrying them was collided with a van in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday morning, December 18. The accident took place near the bus stand in Nalathukkudi.

The students reported having received internal injuries due to the severe collision of two vehicles and were admitted to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital. Parents rushed to the hospital as doctors, led by CMO Maruthavanan, conducted thorough examinations. Police are investigating the accident, according to the news agency IANS.

The ill-fated bus from Neetur was carrying a total of 31 students to Ideal CBSE School in Nallathukudi at the time of the incident.