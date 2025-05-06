Tamil Nadu: 3 Dead, Over 10 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Govt Bus and Milk Van in Sivaganga

Three people were killed and over ten injured after a government bus collided with a private milk vehicle in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga on Tuesday morning, May 6. Both the driver and the bus conductor sustained serious injuries, while several passengers were hospitalised. Those critically injured were transferred to advanced medical facilities. Police are at the scene and investigating the incident.

Visuals From Accident Site

Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu: Three people died and over 10 were injured in a head-on collision between a government bus and a private milk van. Both drivers and the bus conductor suffered serious injuries, while several bus passengers were hospitalized, with some transferred for… pic.twitter.com/qKdBOyO7cT — IANS (@ians_india) May 6, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 23-Year-Old Biker Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle on Western Express Highway in Borivali.

Earlier on Monday, four people from Kerala died in a road accident near Thiruthuraipoondi in Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu. They were on the way to a pilgrimage to Velankanni. The van in which the pilgrims were travelling collided with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus early on Sunday morning.

There were seven people inside the van at the time of the accident. Four died on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.