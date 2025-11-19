Tamil Nadu: 3 Medical Students Killed in Thoothukudi After Car Crashes Into Tree on Coastal Road

Three medical students died on the spot and two others were injured after their car crashed into a tree on the Thoothukudi coastal road in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning, November 19. The deceased were Fourth-year trainee doctors from Thoothukudi Government Medical College.

The deceased, identified as Sarupan, Rahul Sebastian and Mugilan, were fourth-year students of Thoothukudi Government Medical College. Two others, Krithikumar and Saran, were seriously injured and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the accident. Further details are awaited.