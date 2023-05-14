Tamil Nadu: 3 people die after inhaling toxic fumes in septic tank in Cuddalore

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 : Three workers died after inhaling toxic fumes while doing patch-up work on a newly constructed Septic tank near a Srimushnam village of Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, the police said on Sunday.

The incident which took place on Saturday evening, claimed the lives of three people who were identified as Krishnamoorthy (40), Balachandran (32) and Shakthivel (22).

Krishnamoorthy was the owner of the house and the other two deceased were his relatives.

"Krishnamoorthy owned the new house for which a new septic tank was being built. The other two were relatives of Krishnamoorthy and all 3 entered the tank yesterday and did a few patch-up works. Unfortunately, toxic fumes killed them," Cuddalore Police said.

The police have registered a case into the incident under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for an autopsy, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

