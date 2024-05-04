Tamil Nadu: 30-Year-Old Man Without Hands Gets 4-Wheeler Licence in Chennai

Thansen K, A 30-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, who lost both his hands in an accident, becomes the first man from the state to get a driving Licence as a double-hand amputee. The Chennai North Regional Transport Office (RTO) granted him a 10-year Licence to drive a modified car, following certification from doctors at the Institute of Rehabilitation.

On April 22 Thansen K achieved this significant milestone and became the first double amputee in Tamil Nadu to have driving Licence . Thansen K drove away in his red Swift, while being cheered on by doctors and medical staff from the Government Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine in K K Nagar.

As per the TOI reports, doctors at Government Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine in KK Nagar watched a video on their phones. It showed Thansen K using his stumps to turn the car key and then smoothly getting into his red Swift. Cheers broke out as the 30-year-old, who lost both his hands in an accident, skillfully fastened his seat belt, placed his foot on the steering wheel, and confidently drove away.

At the age of 10 Thansen K lost his both hands leaving him facing challenges in fulfilling his daily activities. Initially he was depressed but gradually he managed to perform his task on his own, which includes writing, swimming and playing drums at concerts.

Thansen was motivated by another person with double hand amputation to learn how to drive five years ago. After consulting with doctors at the Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, he was able to get a modified car and a 10-year driving Licence from the Chennai North Regional Transport Office.

Thansen's determination and perseverance have not only given him improved mobility and independence, but also emphasized the importance of inclusivity in society. He is thankful for the Licence as it improves his quality of life and enables him to drive confidently despite facing obstacles and societal perceptions.