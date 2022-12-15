Tamil Nadu: 33 people arrested with ganja, banned tobacco products in Madurai

As many as 33 people were arrested in Madurai with ganja and banned tobacco products, informed Madurai police officials on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police, Madurai, Senthil Kumar inspected the shops under the jurisdiction of K Pudur Police Station.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Senthil Kumar said, "Police seized 567 packets of banned tobacco, 333 grams of ganja and 60 bottles of liquor illegally stashed in a simultaneous raid across Madurai city."

He further said that assets worth Rs 1,10,12,246 belonging to opponents involved in the ganja case have been frozen.

"So far in 2022, 265 cases have been registered against 410 accused who sold ganja and the accused have been arrested. and ganja worth about Rs.50,00,000 from them. 476 Narcotic Pills and 300 ML Ganja Oil worth Rs.30,000 were seized. Assets worth Rs.1,10,12,246 belonging to opponents involved in the ganja case have been frozen. Also, assets worth around Rs. 85,00,000 belonging to 18 convicts in 6 ganja cases have been permanently frozen. 4 enemies involved in ganja cases have been remanded in custody under the Prevention of Gundas Act" he added.

Police Commissioner Senthil Kumar said that 395 cases were registered against 431 opponents for selling prohibited tobacco and gutka and 2869 Kg of tobacco and gutka worth Rs. 25,75,000 were seized from them.

Madurai City Police Commissioner said, "Strict action will be taken against those involved in the illegal sale, hoarding and smuggling of ganja and tobacco products in Madurai city."

( With inputs from ANI )

