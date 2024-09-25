Tamil Nadu Accident: 6 Killed After Mini-Bus Crashes Into Tree in Kallakurichi (Watch Video)

At least six people were killed after the mini-bus they were traveling in lost control and hit a roadside tree in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district last night. According to reports, 20 people were traveling in the mini-bus from Mambakkam Vazaipandal area near Arani in Ranipet district after visiting the Thiruchendur Murugan temple.

The accident occurred on the Mettur-Chennai Trichy GST Road near Ulundurpet when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a tree. Six people, including two women, died on the spot. Upon receiving information, police and fire brigade teams reached the site and rescued 14 injured passengers. They were sent to Villupuram Mundiambakkam Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Visuals from Accident Site

The bodies of the deceased were recovered and sent for postmortem. Traffic in the area was severely affected by the accident. District Superintendent of Police Rajat Chaturvedi visited the site and initiated an investigation. The incident has caused widespread grief in the area.