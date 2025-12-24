Tamil Nadu Accident: 9 Killed, Several Injured As Government Bus Collides With Two Cars in Cuddalore (VIDEO)

Tamil Nadu Accident News: Nine people were killed and three others injured in a road accident involving a State Express Transport Corporation bus and two cars on a national highway near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district, according to the regional media reports.The crash occurred at Ezhuthur when a government bus traveling from Tiruchy to Chennai suffered a front tyre burst. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and entered the opposite carriageway.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Nine persons feared dead and few injured in a road accident involving a government bus and two cars on a national highway near Cuddalore's Thittakudi.#TamilNadu



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Wqo6XYACan — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 24, 2025

The bus then collided with two cars traveling from Chennai toward Tiruchy. All seven occupants of the two cars were killed on the spot. Police reportedly said two children were among the dead. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

Personnel from the Ramanatham police station rushed to the scene and began recovery operations. Police have launched an inquiry to identify the victims and determine details of their travel, including their place of origin and destination.

(With inputs from PTI)