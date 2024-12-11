Tamil Nadu Accident: Autorickshaw Crashes into Abdul Kalam National Memorial Wall in Rameshwaram; CCTV Captures Incident

December 11, 2024

In a startling incident, an autorickshaw lost control and crashed into the wall of the Abdul Kalam National Memorial on Monday. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, providing crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.
According to local authorities, the autorickshaw veered off its path due to suspected brake failure, hitting the memorial's boundary wall with considerable force.

No casualties have been reported, though the vehicle sustained significant damage. The Abdul Kalam National Memorial, dedicated to India’s former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, is a prominent landmark in Rameshwaram. An inquiry into the accident is underway to determine the exact cause. 
 

