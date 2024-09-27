Tamil Nadu Accident: Four Dead, 10 Injured After Minibus Overturns in Virudhunagar; CM MK Stalin Announces Financial Assistance

Four people, including two schoolgoing children, died after a minibus overturned in the Mamspuram Gandhi Nagar area on Friday morning, September 27.

As per information from the Virudhunagar District Collector, 10 people were injured in the accident, and four people died, among which two were school students. The incident took place near Srivilliputhur, a municipality town here. Further investigation in the accident is underway.

Tamil Naud Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced condolence and financial assistance to the families of four persons, including 3 students, who died in a bus accident in Virudhunagar district. The families of the deceased will given Rs 2 lakhs and the injured person will given Rs 50,000 as financial assistance