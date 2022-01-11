Tamil Nadu: Alanganallur Jallikattu event rescheduled to Jan 17

The famed Alanganallur Jallikattu event, which was earlier slated to be held on January 16 in Tamil Nadu, has been rescheduled for January 17.

The date was revised as the state government has imposed a complete lockdown on Sunday (January 16) in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Tami Nadu government on Monday extended COVID-19 restrictions in the state till January 31.

The state government has allowed the event to be held with restrictions.

According to the state government circular, only 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed. The spectators must carry full vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Only the owner and an assistant will be allowed along with a bull. Both will be given event pass by the district administration only after they provide fully COVID-19 vaccinated certificate. Both should produce RTPCR negative certificate issued 48 hours prior to the event.

Only 300 bull tamers will be allowed. Bull tamers should produce negative RTPCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Jallikattu is a three-day event held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, Avaniapuram in Madurai district.Jallikattu is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it.

( With inputs from ANI )

