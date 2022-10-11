Tamil Nadu allows bursting of crackers with restrictions for Diwali 2022

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the bursting of less-polluting and low sound-generating crackers during two fixed time windows on Deepavali. The advisory issued by the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) Monday said the Supreme Court in 2018 had instructed the manufacturers to manufacture crackers by using raw materials that reduce the emission level besides directing them to make and sell ‘green crackers’ in the future.

Also, it had instructed the state government to create adequate awareness on air pollution owing to the bursting of crackers and to encourage community fire cracking at particular periods of time. Based on those guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 permitted people to burst crackers from 6 am to 7 am and again from 7 pm to 8 pm. The same timings will be followed this year as well, the release noted.

The government has asked the public to seek permission for community fire cracking from the district administration or the local body concerned through local welfare associations, among others. Avoid bursting of joined (series) firecrackers which create huge noise. Avoid bursting of firecrackers in silent areas like hospitals, schools, courts, religious places, and huts, the release added.