Tamil Nadu announces holiday for education institutions on Oct 25 on Diwali

Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a holiday for all educational institutions across the State on October 25 on the occasion of Diwali this year.

To compensate for this, November 19 would be a working day, the government official said.

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India.Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

According to mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile.

This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.

On the eve of Diwali, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to fellow citizens on Sunday.In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all t fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Diwali is a festival of happiness and joy. On the day of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi in their homes and pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity."

"The festival of Diwali is also an occasion further to strengthen the spirit of mutual cooperation and harmony. The light of Diwali symbolizes the knowledge that dispels all the darkness of our inner and outer ignorance. May energy and light spread in our lives like a Diya. May the spirit of helping the underprivileged grow deep in the minds of people and let us all continue our tradition of 'Subh' and 'Labh,'" she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor