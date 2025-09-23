Tamil Nadu Assembly to convene on October 14: Speaker Appavu

Chennai, Sep 23 Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu on Tuesday announced that the State Legislative Assembly will meet on October 14, with the session commencing at 9:30 A.M. The sitting will begin with the customary obituary references.

Members will pay tribute to former legislators who passed away recently, including Amul Kandasamy, the MLA representing Valparai constituency, as well as other prominent personalities who contributed to public life. The House will adopt a condolence resolution in their memory.

According to the Speaker, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will be held a day prior to the session to finalise the duration and agenda of the Assembly sitting.

The BAC, consisting of senior ministers and Opposition leaders, will decide how many days the House will function during this sitting and the issues that will be prioritised for discussion.

One of the key items on the agenda is the presentation of supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2025–26.

This will allow the government to seek legislative approval for additional expenditure beyond what was originally allocated in the state budget.

The presentation and debate on these supplementary demands are expected to spark sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition Benches, as has often been the case in previous sessions.

The session is also significant as it will provide an opportunity for members to raise urgent matters concerning their constituencies, including issues related to monsoon preparedness, welfare schemes, and the state’s financial position.

With the 2026 Assembly elections drawing closer, political observers believe the debates could set the tone for the months ahead, as the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) seeks to defend its policies and the Opposition's attempts to corner the government on governance and economic management.

Announcing the schedule, Speaker Appavu underlined the procedural importance of the BAC meeting in shaping the agenda.

“Before the commencement of the session, the Business Advisory Committee will meet to finalise the number of sitting days and take decisions on the business to be transacted,” he said.

The October 14 session will mark the beginning of the Assembly’s final phase of legislative activity for the year, setting the stage for robust discussions across the political spectrum.

