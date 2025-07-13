Tamil Nadu BJP alleges misuse of temple funds

Chennai, July 13 The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday, demanded that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin release a white paper detailing the lands and properties under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

Senior BJP leader and spokesperson ANS Prasad, in a statement on Saturday, alleged lack of transparency in the management of temple assets and called for immediate corrective measures to prevent what he termed as "plunder of temple wealth".

The demand comes amid controversy over the state government's use of temple funds for constructing educational institutions.

BJP leader Prasad said that the issue has highlighted the DMK government's failure to clearly define its policies regarding temple resources.

He referred to recent remarks by the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who questioned the rationale behind using temple funds instead of government allocations for building colleges.

"The question is simple and valid -- why not use government funds for such infrastructure?" BJP leader Prasad said.

"Building schools and colleges requires not just capital investment but a sustainable financial model for recurring expenses like salaries, maintenance, and utilities. Relying solely on temple funds without long-term planning is not viable."

The BJP leader also criticised the DMK government for allegedly distorting Palaniswami's stance.

"Claiming that he is against educational development is a gross misrepresentation. His concerns are about funding strategy, not education itself," he said.

Highlighting the vast land and property holdings of temples under the HR&CE Department, BJP leader Prasad added that leasing or renting them at market value could generate significant revenue, which in turn could be used for education, healthcare, and other community services.

"Instead of doing that, the DMK government is using temple properties for government offices without paying fair rent," he alleged.

He accused the state government of pursuing short-term political gains at the cost of long-term benefits for the Hindu community.

"A white paper would bring much-needed transparency and accountability. It should include details of all temple lands, outstanding rent arrears, and the revenue potential if these were leased at market rates," BJP leader Prasad said.

He also emphasised that if temple funds are used to build educational institutions, those institutions should include Hindu religious education, including devotional hymns like Thevaram, Thiruvasagam, and Divya Prabandham.

"This would align with the expectations of devotees and ensure temple contributions are used in accordance with their spiritual purpose."

BJP leader Prasad concluded by urging the Tamil Nadu government to prioritise proper asset management and revenue generation over politicised decisions, adding that only a transparent and accountable policy would ensure that temple wealth truly serves the community.

