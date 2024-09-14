Tamil Nadu BJP hails renaming of Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram

Chennai, Sep 14 Tamil Nadu BJP on Saturday welcomed the renaming of Port Blair, the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a union territory of India, as Sri Vijaya Puram.

Senior BJP leader and party spokesman ANS Prasad said that as the country was celebrating the 78th anniversary of India’s Independence, the people of the South Indian state and the entire nation were filled with immense pride and gratitude after PM Narendra Modi renamed Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram.

“This is a shining testament to Tamil Nadu's glorious heritage, Chola Dynasty's enduring legacy, and freedom fighters' selfless sacrifice - PM Modi's enduring tribute to India's bravehearts,” the BJP leader added.

He said, “The Chola Empire, known for its maritime prowess, established a naval base in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which played a vital role in India's ancient trade and cultural exchange with Southeast Asia.”

ANS Prasad said that by renaming Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram, Prime Minister Modi has acknowledged the significance of this historic naval base and the Chola dynasty's contributions to India's rich cultural heritage.

He said that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands hold a sacred place in India's fight for freedom. It was here that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the visionary leader of the Indian National Army (INA), hoisted the national flag, inspiring a nation to rise against colonial rule.

The BJP leader said, “The INA, forged through his vision, united thousands of brave Tamils and Indians in the fight for Independence.

He added that Veer Savarkar, a champion of India's freedom struggle, spent years in isolation in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, yet his spirit remained unbroken.

Prasad said, “His selfless sacrifice and unwavering commitment to India's Independence continue to inspire generations. This gesture serves as a lasting homage to his valour, patriotism, and selflessness.”

He said that Tamil Nadu, the land of the ancient Tamils, has a rich cultural heritage that spans thousands of years and added that from the majestic temples of Thanjavur to the vibrant city of Chennai, the state is a testament to the resilience and creativity of the Tamil people.

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Modi's decision to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram acknowledges the significant contributions of Tamil Nadu to India's growth and development.

This historic decision resonates with the spirit of unity and oneness, bridging linguistic, religious, and cultural divides, he said.

ANS Prasad said, “It embodies the unyielding resolve of the Indian people to rise above differences and unite for the glory of our great nation. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to the values of freedom, courage, and patriotism.”

The BJP leader said that the vision for a strong, prosperous, and united India has inspired the nation to strive for greatness.

ANS Prasad in the statement said, “This historic decision is a testament to his unwavering commitment to honouring India's rich heritage and the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.”

He also said that the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit was expressing its deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for this historic decision, which will forever be etched in our hearts, inspiring future generations to cherish and uphold the values of freedom, courage, and patriotism.

