Tamil Nadu BJP lashes out at DMK govt over Coimbatore rape case

Chennai, Nov 3 Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the ruling DMK government, holding them responsible for what he termed the "deteriorating law and order situation” in the state following the brutal gang rape of a college student near the Coimbatore International Airport.

In a strongly worded statement titled "Shadows of Fear: In CM Stalin's Tamil Nadu, Nightmares Continue”, Prasad said the gruesome crime, which took place in a busy public area surrounded by educational institutions, has "shattered the soul of Tamil Nadu".

He described the incident as "an indictment of a regime that has betrayed its people and allowed crime to fester unchecked".

Prasad alleged that the Tamil Nadu Police, once known for its professionalism, has now become “politicised, corrupt, and complicit", acting to protect the ruling elite rather than ordinary citizens.

“Under Stalin’s rule, the police have become a shield for offenders and a weapon against dissent,” he charged, adding that the government’s inaction has turned once vibrant public spaces into “zones of terror.”

Calling the crime not an isolated event but “part of a disturbing pattern,” the BJP leader cited what he called a rising trend of sexual assaults, molestation, and murders across the state in recent years.

“Every day, headlines bring fresh horror -- mothers and daughters now live in fear, asking whose turn is next,” Prasad said.

He also linked the worsening situation to the growing drug menace, alleging that “ganja gangs operate even in the Chief Minister’s Kolathur constituency with brazen impunity.”

Accusing the DMK government of turning a blind eye to these threats while prioritising political survival, Prasad urged the administration to act decisively by overhauling the police force, establishing fast-track courts in all districts, and setting up special investigation and anti-drug task forces.

He further called for comprehensive victim support systems, including medical assistance, trauma counselling, and safe transportation facilities for women.

“Chief Minister Stalin must act now -- Tamil Nadu’s daughters deserve security, not sorrow,” Prasad asserted, invoking constitutional provisions guaranteeing life, dignity, and equality. “Justice delayed will be justice denied.”

