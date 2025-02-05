Tamil Nadu: Blast at Firecracker Factory in Virudhunagar Claims One Life, Injures Seven (VIDEO)

Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu (February 5, 2025): An explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday claimed the life of one person and left seven others injured.

VIDEO | Explosion and fire reported at Satyaprabha firecracker factory near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/sibWsmIjIJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 5, 2025

Fire and Rescue Department officials rushed to the site after getting information ad carried out rescue operation. The explosion significantly damaged the facility. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Sivakasi, known as the fireworks hub of India, has witnessed several such incidents in the past due to the highly inflammable materials used in production.