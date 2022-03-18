Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: Free textbooks for students from class 1 to 10

Tamil Nadu government will distribute free textbooks to students from classes 1 to 10. The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan duing his budget presentation. This is the second budget to be presented under the DMK government, the first after the party's completion of an year at power.

Opposition AIADMK led by Edappadi Palaniswami raised slogans in the Session. Speaker M Appavu urges the AIADMK members to listen to the budget speech. Speaker offers to provide them opportunity to raise issues after the budget presentation. The prime focus of this year's budget would be revenue generation and pluging leaks in the revenue generating departments. Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan began his budget speech for the year 2022-23 in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George on Friday at 10 am



