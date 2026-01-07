Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 32 Injured After Private Vehicle Plunges 100 Feet Into Gorge Near Ooty

A privately operated bus en route from Ooty met with a serious accident after plunging nearly 100 feet into a deep gorge near Manalada when the driver reportedly lost control. The crash left 32 passengers injured, including 17 men, 12 women and three children. Local residents rushed to the site and played a crucial role in rescuing those trapped inside the vehicle. The injured were initially given first aid at the Palada Village Health Centre before being swiftly shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Udhagai for further treatment. Hospital sources said all victims are undergoing intensive medical care, with one passenger currently in a critical condition. The police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

In another incident that happened last year nine people lost their lives and three others sustained serious injuries after a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus crossed the median and crashed into two SUVs at Ezhuthur near Thittakudi on December 24, 2025. Police said all the deceased were travelling in the two cars and efforts were underway to establish their identities. The bus, which was en route from Tiruchi to Chennai, reportedly suffered a front tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle veered across the median and rammed into the SUVs. Following the alert, Ramanatham police rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations. The crash led to severe traffic congestion along the Tiruchi–Chennai National Highway.