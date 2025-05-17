Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 4 Killed, 15 Injured as Speeding Omni Bus Collides with Tractor and Tourist Van in Karur

Four persons, including an 8-year-old girl, were killed and 15 others were injured in a head-on collision between an Omni bus, a tractor and a tourist van near Karur in Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning, May 17. At the time of the accident, the bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Nagercoil on the national highway near Chettipalayam in Karur district, while the tourist van was coming from Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district. The Omni bus reportedly hit a tractor, crossed the central median, and veered into the opposite lane.

The van and the Omni bus then collided head-on. Three people, including two children, died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Taksika, an eight-year-old girl, the driver of the tourist van, and a van passenger. The injured were admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital and a nearby private hospital.

Visuals From Accident Site

Karur, Tamil Nadu: A speeding Omni bus from Bangalore to Nagercoil caused a major accident on the Karur-Salem Highway, hitting a tractor and then a tourist van. Four people, including an 8-year-old girl, died and over 15 were injured pic.twitter.com/iCYCakRsia — IANS (@ians_india) May 17, 2025

A preliminary police investigation revealed that the Omni bus was overspeeding, which led to the accident. The incident also caused significant traffic congestion in the area.