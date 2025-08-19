Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: Over 25 Passengers Injured After Private Omni Bus Overturns in Krishnagiri

Over 25 passengers were injured after an Omni bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on Tuesday morning, August 19. The accident occurred when a private bus was travelling from Madurai to Bengaluru/ The vehicle overturned near Rayakottai.

After receiving the information, local rescue team, including police rushed to the post. The injured people were rushed to Krishnagiri Medical College and Hosur Government Hospital for treatment by locals.

Also Read | Mumbai Accident: Mother and Son Killed After Being Run Over by BEST Bus in Wadala.

Visuals From Accident Site

Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu: Over 25 passengers were injured after a private omni bus from Madurai to Bengaluru overturned near Rayakottai. The injured were rushed to Krishnagiri Medical College and Hosur Government Hospital for treatment pic.twitter.com/yBwUdDJbwg — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Meanwhile, another accident took place in Haveri district in which two people were, including a young girl, killed on the spot and six others were inured after a private bus overturned near Motebennur on National Highway 48 in Byjadgi.

The deceased has been identified as Arnav (11) and Yash (20). The accident took place when the bus was travelling from Sangli district in Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu when a car suddenly came in its way near Motebennu village. In attempt to save four-wheeler, the driver applied sudden breaks and lost control of the vehicle and the bus hit the road divider before overrunning.