Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reshuffle: There Will Be Change but No Disappointment, Says CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has cleared the speculations surrounding for the appointment of a Deputy Chief Minister and state cabinet reshuffle. CM Stalin assured that there will be "no disappointment." His remark came during the inauguration ceremony of development projects in his Kolathur Assembly constituency.

Answering the media on the question of the Deputy CM, Stalin said, "There will be no disappointment; there will be change." This cryptic comment has fueled speculation about the cabinet reshuffle and appointment of the Deputy Chief Minister. Meanwhile, sources in the DMK told DTNEXT news that a change in the portfolios of a few ministers, the sacking of a couple of ministers, and the induction of a couple of relatively young MLAs are on the cards.

CM Stalin, on the report provided by Industries Minister TRB Raja on the investments secured during his recent trip to the US, said it a "white paper" and took a dig at the previous AIADMK government in the state saying he was fully aware of the "white papers" released during their tenure, as reported by ABP Nadu. TN CM visited the US on August 27 and September 12.