Tamil Nadu can embrace Ayodhya-like model if BJP comes to power: Nainar Nagenthran

Chennai, Dec 6 Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday asserted that there is “nothing wrong” in the state adopting an Ayodhya-like model of governance and development, adding that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should come to power to realise such a vision.

He was speaking to reporters in Chennai on the occasion of B.R. Ambedkar’s death anniversary.

Nagenthran said the party took a pledge on Ambedkar Remembrance Day to ensure the victory of the NDA alliance in the forthcoming elections. “Ayodhya is part of India. There is no harm in Tamil Nadu following the Ayodhya model,” he said. “We have all heard about Rama Rajya—a just and prosperous governance. The NDA represents that governance. It must flourish.”

Referring to the ongoing controversy over the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the Thiruparankundram hill, Nagenthran said the BJP would continue to uphold traditional practices. He noted that a dargah situated near the hilltop had not raised any objection to the lighting ritual.

“The judge’s order clearly states that people may go only to light the lamp and not enter the dargah area. Even those at the dargah have not opposed the order,” he clarified.

Nagenthran also criticised DMK leaders, particularly Kanimozhi and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. “What problem does Kanimozhi have? Udhayanidhi says democracy will be destroyed. I believe he is only in the early stages of such a destructive approach. Their dream will never come true,” he said. He further asserted that Sanatana Dharma cannot be dismantled by anyone.

Pointing to development claims by the state government, the BJP leader questioned the DMK’s performance. “Did they include the Madurai and Coimbatore Metro projects in the 2021 grant request? Have they built an airport in Thoothukudi for Rs 350 crore? Flights already operate from Madurai to Colombo and Singapore. What development are they speaking about?” he asked.

Nagenthran claimed the NDA is gaining strength in Tamil Nadu and that several parties are expected to join the alliance. “A single day is enough for the alliance to consolidate. The DMK speaks of 100 days of governance, but people will decide. The NDA will certainly form the government,” he said.

Nagenthran’s remarks signal the BJP’s renewed push to frame the political contest in ideological as well as developmental terms ahead of the state Assembly elections.

