Tamil Nadu: Car Falls Into Large Pothole in Chennai, Driver Escapes Unharmed (Watch Video)

A tragic road accident took place in Chennai where a car accidentally fell into large size pothole. The incident occurred on busy road on Saturday evening causing significant disruption in traffic. Fortunately the driver escaped the mishap without injuries. The cause of the incident is believed to be the large, uncovered pothole in the area, raising concerns about road maintenance and safety.

Authorities arrived at the scene promptly and took control of the situation by managing traffic flow to prevent further congestion. A crane was brought in to safely lift the vehicle out of the pothole. The car was recover from the pothole with the help of crane.

Also Read: Watch: Traffic Pole Crashes Into Car in Noida's Sector 27 Following Heavy Rain (Watch Video)