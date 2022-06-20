Tamil Nadu CLass 10, 12 results 2022 out, steps to check results
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 20, 2022 10:40 AM2022-06-20T10:40:01+5:302022-06-20T10:40:16+5:30
Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared TN plus 2 exam results 2022 today. Students will be able to check the results on the official website, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in 2022 results. TN 12th result 2022 link will be activated at 10 am. While TN 10th class result 2022 link will be activated at 12 noon.
Here's how you can check your result:
- Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in 12th result 2022.
- Click on the 'Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022' or ‘Tamil Nadu HSC result 2022’ link.
- Enter registration number and date of birth.
- Click on the “Get Marks” button.
- TN 10th result 2022 Tamil Nadu Board and, TN 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Download the Tamil Nadu TN 10th, 12th results 2022 for future reference.