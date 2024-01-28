Tamil Nadu CM leaves for Madrid to woo investments

Chennai, Jan 28 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has left for an eight-day trip to Madrid, Spain to woo investments to the state.

Stalin is accompanied by his wife Durgavathy Stalin, Industries Minister T.R.B. Raja and a high level delegation.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement on Saturday said that the Tamil Nadu Investor Conclave would be held in Madrid, during which the Chief Minister would promote the state as an investment-friendly destination.

Major companies, business organisations, investors and entrepreneurs will participate in the investor conclave,the CMO said.

Stalin said that during the trip, direct talks will be held with some major industrial companies including ROCA, Edibon, Acciona, CIE, GE Stamp and Invest Spain.

According to the Chief Minister, the state garnered investments worth Rs 7,442 crores and provided jobs to 17000 people after his visits to UAE, Singapore and Japan in 2021.

Japanese companies like Omran and Mitsubishi have already set up their factories in Tamil Nadu. Singapore's Capital amd IT parks have also started operations in the state while UAE's Lulu Group have set up supermarket in Coimbatore, the CMO said.

