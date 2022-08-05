Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin changes Twitter profile pic to tricolour

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday changed his Twitter profile picture to M Karunanidhi with Indian tricolor in the background. He also posted the same picture on his social media and wrote "It was Muthamizharinagar artist who got the right to hoist the flag on 15th August in the year 1974!"

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. Modi also put tricolor in his Twitter profile picture. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag."

Also, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, took a dig over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, he said "history stands witness that those who are running the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign have come from an organisation (RSS) which did not hoist the Tricolour for 52 years."