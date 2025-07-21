Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Hospitalised in Chennai Due to Giddiness During Morning Walk

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday, July 21, after he fell giddy during his morning walk. According to The Hindu, he was taken to the Apollo Hospitals at Greams Road. The hospital's bulletin said that he was admitted after he experienced mild giddiness during his routine morning walk.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, had mild giddiness during his routine morning walking. He has been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Chennai for evaluation of his symptoms and the necessary diagnostic tests are being done. pic.twitter.com/kps4fCDNQq — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025

The hospital further stated in its statement that the Tamil Nadu CM is receiving treatment for the symptoms and necessary diagnostic tests are being carried out. The Apollo Hospital bulletin was signed by Anil BG, who is also the hospital's director of Medical Services. The hospital is monitoring his condition closely. Stalin’s visit to the hospital was precautionary, and further updates are expected following the completion of medical assessments.

Stalin was scheduled to attend the function at Kapaleeswarar Arts College in Kolathur, Chennai. Former AIADMK minister Anwar Raja resigned from the party this morning. He met Stalin and joined the DMK. Photos and videos of the two of them were released. In this situation, the sudden visit of Chief Minister MK Stalin to the hospital has raised questions.

However, it has been reported that this is a routine physical examination. The doctor also advised him to take rest for two days. Due to this, the Chief Minister's two-day tour is likely to be postponed.