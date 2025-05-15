Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin inaugurates annual flower show in Ooty

Chennai, May 15 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the 127th annual flower show at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Udhagamandalam (Ooty), marking the grand start of the summer festival season in the Nilgiris.

The event, which drew large crowds hoping to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister, will run for 11 days, from May 15 to May 25.

Organised by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops in association with the Nilgiris district administration, the flower show is among the most anticipated attractions in the state's tourism calendar.

Owing to a sharp rise in expected tourist footfall this year, the duration of the event has been extended from the usual five days to eleven, providing a more relaxed and engaging experience for visitors.

Chief Minister Stalin, accompanied by members of his family, was taken on a guided tour of the spectacular floral displays, many of which highlighted themes of Tamil royalty.

Among the key attractions was a majestic castle facade built using more than 1.3 lakh flowers, measuring 70 feet in length and 20 feet in height.

Another exhibit -- a “royal castle” -- was crafted using over two lakh carnations, roses, and chrysanthemums.

Other floral marvels included a ‘divine swan’ made with over 50,000 flowers, a flower-adorned throne where Stalin posed for photographs, and artistic arrangements shaped like swings, musical instruments, elephants, and tigers.

Stalin also inaugurated the newly renovated Fern House at the GBG, inspected various stalls set up as part of the show, and visited the Italian Garden.

The inauguration ceremony featured a range of cultural performances, including Bharatanatyam and traditional dances by the Badaga, Toda, and Kota tribal communities.

Members of the Tibetan community in the Nilgiris also performed during the event.

Member of Parliament from Nilgiris Constituency and former Union Minister A. Raja ,Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, Superintendent of Police N.S. Nisha, and senior officials from the Forest Department and district administration were also present.

The Chief Minister is on a five-day official visit to the Nilgiris, which began on May 12.

As part of his itinerary, Stalin has been participating in key public welfare initiatives, notably the distribution of pattas (land ownership documents) to thousands of eligible beneficiaries -- an important step toward empowering landless families and promoting rural development.

He is also scheduled to visit Doddabetta, the highest peak in the Nilgiris, to meet with tribal community members and assess their developmental needs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor