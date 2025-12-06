Tamil Nadu: CPI-M's Shanmugam slams poor resettlement planning, seeks better housing

Chennai, Dec 6 CPI-M state secretary P. Shanmugam on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to introduce a special housing scheme that guarantees adequate living space for all families resettled in Chennai, particularly those shifted to Kannagi Nagar.

He said that hundreds of households continue to live in cramped, poorly designed units that do not meet the standards of dignified living, and called for immediate corrective measures.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Shanmugam warned that the constitutional values upheld by Ambedkar were facing unprecedented threats.

“Secularism, democracy and socialism are being systematically undermined by the BJP-led government at the Centre. All secular forces must unite to defend these principles,” he said.

Turning to issues within the state, Shanmugam highlighted the stagnant monthly food allowance provided to students staying in government hostels.

Despite rising food costs, the allowance remains fixed at Rs 1,500, making it increasingly difficult for students to manage basic expenses.

He urged the government to immediately revise the amount for both school and college students.

Shanmugam also drew attention to the condition of Scheduled Caste families across Tamil Nadu, many of whom still lack access to basic amenities such as proper roads, sanitation and drinking water.

He alleged that funds allocated for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under various welfare schemes were often underutilised and returned unspent at the end of the financial year.

“Authorities must plan schemes early and implement them consistently throughout the year so that the full allocation reaches the beneficiaries,” he said.

Expressing strong concern over the ongoing struggles of families resettled from central Chennai to Kannagi Nagar, he said that overcrowded housing units with limited living space were depriving people of dignity and comfort.

He urged the government to review and overhaul the resettlement model to ensure adequate space, better infrastructure and improved living conditions.

Reaffirming the CPI-M's commitment to social justice, Shanmugam said the government must prioritise inclusive development and ensure that welfare programmes meaningfully benefit the state's most marginalised communities.

