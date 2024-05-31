Tamil Nadu Cylinder Blast: 6 Injured, 2 Shops Gutted After Gas Cylinder Explodes at Shop in Tirunelveli(Watch)

A gas cylinder explosion at a shop in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district resulted in six people being injured and two shops being destroyed, as confirmed by police officials. The incident occurred on Thursday at a samosa shop situated on North Radha Road in Tirunelveli, where the injured included the shop employee.

#WATCH | Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu: 6 people were injured and 2 nearby shops gutted in the fire as a gas cylinder exploded at a shop in Tirunelveli yesterday



(Viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/kk1xpws165 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

Following this, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, the police added. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire service personnel promptly responded and rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire, as stated by the police.

On May 11, an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Narayanapuram Pudur, near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident. Fire tenders promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving information and successfully extinguished the fire.