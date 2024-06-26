Tamil Nadu: Death Toll in Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Rises to 63
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 26, 2024 05:06 PM2024-06-26T17:06:33+5:302024-06-26T17:13:31+5:30
Tamil Nadu: The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district has risen to 63. Over 100 people have been receiving treatment at different hospitals after the hooch tragedy which occurred in Karunapuram village on June 18.
Tamil Nadu | Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rises to 63. pic.twitter.com/03W7m2WPLW— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024
This is a developing story...