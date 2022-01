Tamil Nadu: Devotees flout COVID protocols as they bathe on Thai Ammavasai

Thousands of devotees were seen flouting COVID-19 protocols as they bathed in the Rameswaram Agni Tirtham Sea on the eve of the Thai Ammavasai on Monday to pay homage to their ancestors.

Devotees were seen without a face mask and social distancing during the bath.

Thai Amavasai is the no moon day that comes during the Tamil month of Thai (January-February). It is customary for Hindus to perform Piturkarma Puja for the souls of their ancestors every year during the holy Tamil months of Adi, Purattasi, Thai and Masi.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the state reported 22,238 new cases, a dip from Saturday's 24,418 and Friday's 26,533.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor